Indiana Reports 716 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 716 new cases of coronavirus and 44 additional deaths on Tuesday as the state expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include anyone over the age of 60.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 657,037 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 12,025, with another 425 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 21,041 tests were administered, with 3,475 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,815,751 tests have been conducted on 3,088,729 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.1% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 10.9% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Monday night, 873 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 38.7% of ICU beds were available, with 7.4% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and 80% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Tuesday that 31,589 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 12,007 first doses and 19,582 second doses were given over that period, officials said.

In all, 905,236 Indiana residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 459,603 are fully vaccinated with both doses, officials said.

The state expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine on Tuesday to include those between the ages of 60 and 64, officials said, noting that nearly 63,000 people scheduled a vaccination appointment in the first three hours of the expanded eligibility.

Now, residents 60 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.