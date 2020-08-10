Indiana Reports 673 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Monday

Indiana health officials reported 673 new cases of coronavirus Monday, marking the first time the state has dropped below 1,000 daily cases in recent days.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases over the last 24 hours follow four straight days of case numbers exceeding 1,000.

A total of 74,992 cases of coronavirus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began, with three additional deaths lifting the death toll to 2,838 attributed to the virus.

In all, 11,149 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, according to public health data. A total of 852,111 individuals have received tests during the pandemic, with more than 1,000,000 total tests administered.

Monday's testing numbers come amid a continuing increase in cases. On Friday, the state set a new single-day record for new cases with 1,252.

The state plans to host four free testing sites beginning Tuesday and continuing through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18