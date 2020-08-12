Indiana Reports 671 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana health officials reported 671 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday along with 15 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 76,522.

The 15 additional deaths lift the statewide death toll to 2,878 attributed to the virus.

In all, 5,760 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, a drop from the more than 9,000 tests reported one day earlier. The numbers keep the 7-day positivity rate at 7.7%, according to public health data. A total of 866,994 individuals have received tests during the pandemic, with more than 1,000,000 total tests administered.

The state is hosting four free testing sites through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18