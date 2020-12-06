Indiana Reports 6,678 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,678 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 34 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 381,617 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,944 residents have passed away after contracting the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 18,864 new individuals have been tested for the virus, with 51,833 total tests administered.

According to the ISDH, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days currently stands at 13.6%, while the positivity rate among unique individuals climbed to 26.7% in that span.

Even amid a rise in positivity rates, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Indiana has continued to decline in recent days, dropping to 3,189 patients as of midnight. That is a drop of nearly 300 patients in the last seven days, according to ISDH data.

Even still, several Indiana counties are still seeing rapid surges in cases and positivity rates, including in Jackson County. Located in southern Indiana, the county is reporting 820 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate has climbed to 19.19% on all tests conducted. In neighboring Scott County, 812 residents per 100,000 have contracted the virus in the last week, with a positivity rate of 15.22%.

Lake County’s positivity rate is continuing to climb, with 583 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 15.04% positivity rate in the last week.