Indiana Reports 650 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Additional Deaths

Indiana officials reported 650 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, lifting the statewide total to 22,503 with much of the state in a second phase of reopening.

Indiana officials also reported 31 additional deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours. The state’s death toll now sits at 1,295, though health officials noted an additional 119 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Thursday, more than 120,000 tests have been reported to the state's health department.

Indiana health officials said 42 percent of ICU beds and 80 percent of ventilators were available statewide as of Wednesday. Those numbers remain steady despite the increase in cases, health officials said.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 6,914 cases and 398 deaths reported as of Thursday. Lake County has reported 2,288 cases of the virus and 111 deaths.

The increase comes as much of Indiana enters the first week in "stage two" of a reopening plan that Gov. Eric Holcomb says is aimed at "having Indiana back on track by July 4."

Marion and Lake Counties will not move to stage two until May 11. Cass County can begin on May 18.