Indiana Reports 6,434 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,434 new coronavirus cases and 63 additional deaths attributed to the deadly virus on Thursday as statewide hospitalizations again set a new record.

The 24-hour totals brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 318,894 since the pandemic began as the death toll rose to 5,295.

A total of 62,198 tests were administered to 19,642 new individuals in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 4,100,250 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,145,727 residents, officials say.

The state’s rolling average 7-day positivity rate declined slightly to 10.9% Thursday from 11.2% on Wednesday and 11.4% the day before of all tests returning positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for individual residents also dropped to 20.9% from 21.4% on Wednesday from 22% on Tuesday, calculated over the last seven days.

Indiana again set a record in number of hospitalizations on Wednesday, reaching 3,384 patients - a new high since the pandemic began after weeks of inclines. Of those patients, 2,712 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 672 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with 44% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 21.3% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 71.4% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.