Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 6,288 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Additional Deaths Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,288 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 85 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Thursday's new cases bring the statewide total to 482,734 since the pandemic began.

The 85 additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state's death toll to 7,391 fatalities since the pandemic began.

News

11 mins ago

Under Center Podcast:Bears Vs Jaguars Preview: Bears Need to Take the Jags Seriously

coronavirus illinois 23 mins ago

Illinois Reports 7,037 New Coronavirus Cases, 96 Additional Deaths Thursday

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 54,860 total tests were performed on 16,608 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests dropped slightly to 12%, with the positivity rate on unique individuals falling slightly again to 23.8%.

Hospitalizations in Indiana dropped slightly on Thursday, with 3,013 COVID patients currently in hospitals, though that figure is below the high water mark of 3,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

According to the latest data, 22.3% of ICU beds and 70.1% of ventilators are available statewide.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us