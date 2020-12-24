Indiana Reports 6,288 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,288 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 85 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Thursday's new cases bring the statewide total to 482,734 since the pandemic began.

The 85 additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state's death toll to 7,391 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 54,860 total tests were performed on 16,608 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests dropped slightly to 12%, with the positivity rate on unique individuals falling slightly again to 23.8%.

Hospitalizations in Indiana dropped slightly on Thursday, with 3,013 COVID patients currently in hospitals, though that figure is below the high water mark of 3,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

According to the latest data, 22.3% of ICU beds and 70.1% of ventilators are available statewide.