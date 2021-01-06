Indiana Reports 6,214 New Cases of Coronavirus, 80 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting over 6,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday along with 80 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 6,214 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 539,229 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 142 deaths recorded Wedneday bring the state to 8,371 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 372 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 49,315 tests have been administered statewide to 13,092 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests climbed to 16.3%, while 27.7% of individuals tested in the last week have tested positive. Both rates are inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

On Wednesday, hospitalizations dropped to 2,782 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 27.4% of the state’s ICU beds and 10.8% of ventilators currently in use by COVID-19 patients.

As of Wednesday, more than 128,000 Indiana residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine with more than 300,000 scheduled to receive the vaccine by the end of the month, according to ISDH data.