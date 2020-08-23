Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 618 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported 618 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases push the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 85,932 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,354 new individuals were tested for the virus, with more than 14,000 total test results returned to state labs over the last 24 hours. That gives the state a 7.4% rolling positivity rate over the last seven days.

Indiana, which crossed the 3,000 deaths plateau on Saturday, is now up to 3,003 fatalities attributed to the virus.

According to health department data, 41.2% of the state’s ICU beds remain available for potential use by COVID-19 patients, with 82.9% of ventilators currently available statewide.

