Indiana Reports 606 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Additional Deaths

Indiana state officials reported an additional 606 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 23,732 since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported 34 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,362.

Indiana is currently in phase two of a phased reopening plan, with three counties remaining in phase one due to high coronavirus case totals. Marion County, where the capital of Indianapolis is located, has reported the most cases in the state, with 7,245 since the pandemic began.

Lake County in northwest Indiana has reported 2,392 cases of the virus, and Cass County has reported 1,507 cases of the virus.

Every county in the state has reported at least two coronavirus cases, with all but Pike County reporting at least seven cases of the virus.

The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 17.5 percent, as 135,686 total coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide. Officials say they conducted 5,608 tests in the last 24 hours.