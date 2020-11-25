Indiana Reports 6,059 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,059 new cases and 63 additional deaths attributed to coronavirus Wednesday as the state crossed a testing milestone.

The 24-hour totals brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 312,521 since the pandemic began as the death toll rose to 5,232.

A total of 61,672 tests were administered to 19,037 new individuals in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 4,038,194 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,126,395 residents, crossing 4 million total tests for the first time.

The state’s rolling average 7-day positivity rate declined slightly to 11.2% Wednesday from 11.4% the day before of all tests returning positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for individual residents also dropped to 21.4% from 22% on Tuesday, calculated over the last seven days.

Indiana again set a record in number of hospitalizations on Wednesday, reaching 3,363 patients - a new high since the pandemic began after weeks of inclines. Of those patients, 2,709 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 654 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with 43.7% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 21.8% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 71.8% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.