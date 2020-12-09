Indiana Reports 5,853 New Coronavirus Cases and 98 Deaths

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 5,853 new cases of coronavirus, along with 98 additional deaths attributed to the virus as the state's positivity continued to climb.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 398,417 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,207 residents have died after contracting the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 15,207 new individuals have been tested for the virus, with 50,445 total tests administered.

According to the ISDH, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days rose to 14.2%, up from 14% the day before and 13.8% on Monday. The positivity rate among unique individuals climbed to 27.7%, up from 27.6% Tuesday and 27.2% the day before.

Amid the rise in positivity rates, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Indiana decreased slightly, to 3,244 total patients hospitalized. About 20.8% of ICU beds remain available statewide, with 43.5% in use by COVID patients, officials say, while 69.4% of ventilators remain available.