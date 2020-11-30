Indiana Reports 5,713 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 Deaths as Hospitalizations Again Set Record

Health officials in Indiana reported an additional 5,713 coronavirus cases on Monday, along with 38 more deaths attributed to the virus as the state set yet another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases brought the statewide total to 338,977 since the pandemic began. The new cases came as the state reported 38,055 new tests administered to 15,922 residents over the previous 24 hours.

In all, 5,456 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, according to state health officials, with 267 fatalities listed as “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted stayed at 10.8% from the day before, after a few days of declines. The positivity rate on residents tested was, as expected, much higher, sitting at 21.1% as of Monday - an increase from the day before.

The state’s hospitalization rates continued to climb on Monday, hitting a new record with 3,401 patients currently hospitalized, the highest number since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,777 are confirmed as COVID-19 cases, while another 624 are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and awaiting test results.

Currently, 44.7% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, with 24% of ICU beds currently available. Just under 14% of ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients, health officials say, with 70.4% available statewide.