Indiana Reports 5,700 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 5,700 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths attributed to the deadly virus on Friday.

The 24-hour totals brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 324,537 since the pandemic began as the death toll rose to 5,328.

A total of 48,612 tests were administered to 16,865 new individuals in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 4,148,596 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,162,110 residents, officials say.

The state’s rolling average 7-day positivity rate increased slightly to 11.1% from 10.9% on Thursday of all tests returning positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for individual residents stayed at 20.9% , where it was the day before, which was down from 21.4% on Wednesday from 22% on Tuesday, calculated over the previous seven days.

One day after Indiana again set a new record in number of hospitalizations following weeks of inclines, those figures dropped slightly on Friday.

A total of 3,287 patients were hospitalized statewide as of late Thursday night, ISDH said. Of those patients, 2,629 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 658 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with 43.6% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 23.2% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 71.6% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.