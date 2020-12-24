Indiana Reports 5,563 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Additional Deaths Friday

An additional 5,563 coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths were reported Friday in Indiana, according to state health officials.

The latest new case numbers bring the statewide total to 488,180 since the pandemic began, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The total of deaths reported statewide is 7,431.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 54,136 total tests were performed on 14,808 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests dropped slightly to 11.9%.

Hospitalizations in Indiana dropped slightly on Thursday, with 2,918 COVID patients currently in hospitals.

According to the latest data, 22.8% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators are available statewide. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, by one tenth of a percentage point to 23.9%, state health officials said.

Friday marked the first time in fifteen days that the case positivity rate moved upward.