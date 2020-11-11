Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 5,156 New Coronavirus Cases, Setting One-Day Record

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests rose to 10.3%

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at 1:30 p.m. CST Wednesday. Watch the update in the player above.

Indiana reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a one-day record for the second time in less than a week, as state health officials confirmed 5,156 new positive cases of the virus, along with 31 additional deaths.

The state has now reported a total of 224,374 cases since the pandemic began, with a surge in new cases in recent weeks. The state has also reported 4,512 fatalities related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, with another 250 cases classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

With 38,402 new tests administered to 16,809 individuals over the last 24 hours, Indiana’s positivity rate has still continued to climb, with the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently sitting at 10.3%. When calculated by the percentage of individual residents who have tested positive, that rate currently sits at 19.9% over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued to spike in recent weeks, hitting another record high, as 2,554 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus or coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Approximately 30% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 7% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.

