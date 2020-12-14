Indiana Reports 5,050 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 35 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 5,050 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 430,401.

The 35 additional deaths Monday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,530.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 34,402 new tests for 13,542 individuals, a decline in both metrics from the day before. Those tests bring the total number conducted since the pandemic began to 4,961,368.

Over the last seven days, a rolling average of 12.7% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, while 24.8% of residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness.

Hospitalizations continued to decline on Monday, with 3,072 residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. That is down from the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

Roughly 23.6% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 40.4% in use by COVID-19 patients, along with 13.7% of the state’s ventilators, leaving 70.5% of ventilators available, according to ISDH.