Indiana Reports 4,879 New Coronavirus Cases as Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue to Climb

Indiana reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases once again, as state health officials confirmed 4,879 new positive cases of the virus, along with 63 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state, which crossed the 200,000 case threshold in recent days, has now reported a total of 219,338 cases since the pandemic began, with a surge in new cases in recent weeks. The state has also reported 4,481 fatalities related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, with another 250 cases classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

With 30,729 new tests administered to 14,938 individuals over the last 24 hours, Indiana’s positivity rate has still continued to climb, with the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently sitting at 9.9%. When calculated by the percentage of individual residents who have tested positive, that rate currently sits at 19.2% over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued to spike in recent weeks, hitting another record high, as 2,336 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus or coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Approximately 27.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 6.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.