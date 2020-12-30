Indiana Reports 4,819 New Cases of Coronavirus, 109 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 4,819 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 109 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 505,017 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 7,812 total deaths. An additional 348 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 42,485 new tests were performed on 9,616 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,627,342 tests to 2,622,879 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate jumped to 13.7% of all tests conducted, up from 11.8% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals stayed level at 23.3%, data shows.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 2,941 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 30.7% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 13% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.