Indiana Reports 4,689 New Coronavirus Cases as Hospitalizations Continue to Climb

For the fourth consecutive day, the state of Indiana reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases, as state health officials confirmed 4,689 new positive cases of the virus, along with 36 additional deaths Sunday.

The state, which crossed the 200,000 case threshold in recent days, has now reported a total of 210,374 cases since the pandemic began, with a surge in new cases in recent weeks. The state has also reported 4,383 fatalities related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, with another 246 cases classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The state has stepped up testing efforts in recent weeks, with 43,309 new tests administered to 16,217 individuals over the last 24 hours, but Indiana’s positivity rate has still continued to climb, with the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently sitting at 9.5%. When calculated by the percentage of individual residents who have tested positive, that rate currently sits at 18.2% over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued to spike in recent weeks, hitting another record high this weekend, as 2,070 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus or coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Approximately 24.2% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 6.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.

Several counties throughout Indiana have been flagged as potential coronavirus trouble spots in recent weeks, including Fountain County in western Indiana. In that county, health officials are reporting 495 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, with a 17.14% positivity rate on tests over the last week.

In Fayette County, located in southeastern Indiana, the positivity rate is an alarming 22.52%, with 805 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

In far southern Indiana, Dubois County is seeing 449 new cases per 100,000 residents, and its positivity rate has increased to 15.86% in recent days.

In terms of demographic breakdown, the state of Indiana is still seeing the largest percentage of its cases among residents between the ages of 20 and 29, with 19.3% of the state’s cases occurring in that age group. Nearly 15% of cases have been reported in residents between the ages of 40 and 49, while 13.5% of cases have occurred in children under the age of 19.