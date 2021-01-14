Indiana Reports 4,411 New Coronavirus Cases and 40 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana health officials on Thursday reported 4,411 new coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths.

The new cases brought statewide totals to 578,494 cases and 8,830 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the ISDH. An additional 373 deaths were reported as probable COVID-19 deaths based on clinical diagnoses in patients without a positive test on record, authorities said.

In the last 24 hours, 51,592 tests have been administered to 12,561 individuals, officials said.

Over the last week, the state has reported a positivity rate of 15.3% on all coronavirus tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 26.3% among individual residents tested during that time.

After peaking in late November, hospitalizations have largely continued to decline in Indiana, with 2,440 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, officials say.

Around 25.2% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 25.5% of the state’s ICU beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients, according to the ISDH.

Earlier this week, state health officials said the new coronavirus strain was found in Indiana.

The strain was identified through testing at the Indiana Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said, noting that it does not cause more severe infections but is more easily spread.