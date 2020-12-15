Indiana Reports 4,347 New Coronavirus Cases, 129 Deaths as State Passes 5M Tests

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 4,347 new cases of coronavirus and 129 additional deaths attributed to the virus as the state crossed the milestone of 5 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the cases reported in the past 24 hours bring the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 434,642.

The 129 additional deaths Tuesday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,657.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 39,201 new tests for 11,435 individuals. Those tests bring the total number conducted since the pandemic began to 5,000,278.

Over the last seven days, a rolling average of 12.5% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, while 24.5% of residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness. Both figures were down slightly from the day before.

Hospitalizations sharply increased Tuesday, with 3,229 residents hospitalized due to the virus. That's up from the 3,072 patients hospitalized the day before, but still below the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

Roughly 23.9% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 42.3% in use by COVID-19 patients, along with 14.4% of the state’s ventilators, leaving 69.9% of ventilators available, according to ISDH.