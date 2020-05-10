Indiana Reports 402 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths Related to Virus

Indiana officials reported more than 400 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to official state data, 24,126 residents of the state have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began. Of those, 402 new cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours.

The state’s official death toll from the virus is 1,379, with 129 additional deaths categorized as “probable COVID-19 fatalities,” according to the state’s coronavirus website.

In all, 140,029 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began, with 4,373 tests reported over the last 24 hours.

Marion County remains the hardest hit area in the state, with 7,336 positive coronavirus tests since the pandemic began. In Lake County, 2,445 residents have been diagnosed with the illness, and in Cass County, 1,520 positive tests have been reported.

State officials say 81.5 percent of the ventilators in Indiana remain available, with only 6.7 percent currently in use by COVID-19 patients. A total of 41.6 percent of the state’s ICU beds are in use as of Sunday, with 17.3 percent of those beds used by COVID-19 patients.

Finally, a total of 2,316 coronavirus cases have been reported in long-term care facilities statewide, with 420 deaths attributed to the virus.