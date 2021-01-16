Indiana Reports 3,973 New Coronavirus Cases and 41 Additional Deaths Saturday

Indiana health officials on Saturday reported 3,973new coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths.

The new cases brought statewide totals to 587,049 cases and 8,913 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the the Indiana State Department of Health. An additional 374 deaths have been reported as probable COVID-19 deaths based on clinical diagnoses in patients without a positive test on record, authorities said.

In the last 24 hours, 58,324 tests have been administered to 14,105 individuals, officials said.

Over the last week, the state has reported a positivity rate of 13.9% on all coronavirus tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 24.5% among individual residents tested during that time. Both figures were down from the day before.

After peaking in late November, hospitalizations have largely continued to decline in Indiana, with 2,404 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, officials say.

Around 27.4% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 23.9% of the state’s ICU beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients, according to the ISDH.

Earlier this week, state health officials said the new coronavirus strain was found in Indiana.

The strain was identified through testing at the Indiana Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said, noting that it does not cause more severe infections but is more easily spread.