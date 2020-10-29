Indiana Reports 3,649 New Coronavirus Cases as State Crosses 4,000 Deaths

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 3,649 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the state's highest number of the pandemic so far, along with 33 additional deaths related to the virus as the state crossed a grim milestone.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Thursday's new cases bring the statewide total to 172,730 during the pandemic, with 4,024 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 39,180 new tests, the highest recorded so far in the state, were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 14,321 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7.3% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 14%.

Hospitalization rates rose slightly on Thursday, increasing to 1,733, marking a six month high. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.