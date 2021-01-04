Indiana Reports 3,630 New Cases of Coronavirus, 39 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting over 3,600 new cases of coronavirus on Monday along with 39 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 3,630 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 529,688 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 39 deaths recorded Monday bring the state to 8,150 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 364 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 21,392 tests have been administered statewide to 7,695 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests climbed to 15.3%, while 25.9% of individuals tested in the last week have tested positive. Both rates are inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

On Monday, hospitalizations ticked back upward, with 2,836 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 30.4% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, with 26% of ICU beds currently available statewide.

Several counties in northwest Indiana are still classified in the “red” category, meaning that their positivity rates and new case rates are currently rising at a level concerning to state health officials.