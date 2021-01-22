Indiana Reports 3,560 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 3,560 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 49 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 605,426 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Friday brought the death toll to 9,267, with another 375 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 52,579 new tests were administered to 12,579 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate continues to decline, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 10.4% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, stands at 18.6%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 2,151 statewide as of Thursday night.

Currently 22.9% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 27.5% of ICU beds currently available.