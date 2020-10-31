Indiana Reports 3,505 New Coronavirus Cases as Hospitalizations Hit Six-Month High

Indiana health officials reported more than 3,500 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 46 additional deaths as the state continues to see its positivity rates and case totals rise.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 3,505 new cases of the virus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 179,358 since the pandemic began.

State health officials also reported 46 additional deaths, one of the highest single-day increases in that category. If that provisional data holds, the number of deaths would be the highest reported in a single day since April 22, when 50 deaths were reported.

In all, 4,096 Indiana residents have died due to COVID-19 related causes, with an additional 236 deaths reported as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of Indiana residents currently hospitalized also continues to increase, with 1,740 individuals currently in hospitals due to the virus. That is the highest number reported in the state since April 13, when 1,799 patients were hospitalized, setting a record amid the pandemic.

Testing continues to increase in the state, with 46,807 new tests administered over the last 24 hours. A total of 14,765 Indiana residents were tested in that time, officials said.

The seven-day positivity rate on all coronavirus tests stands at 7.9%, according to officials, with the positivity rate on individuals rising to 15.1%, data shows.

Indiana health officials use a points system to show how counties throughout the state are faring in terms of key coronavirus metrics, including positivity rates and cases per 100,000 residents. Currently three counties are flagged as “red” in the state. Fayette County in southeast Indiana is reporting 826 new cases per 100,000 residents, with a 17.79% positivity rate.

Dearborn County, also in southeastern Indiana, is reporting a positivity rate of 16.99%, while neighboring Ohio County is reporting a positivity rate of 15.88%.