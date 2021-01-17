Indiana Reports 3,228 New Cases of Coronavirus, 24 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 3,228 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 24 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 590,211 confirmed cases have been reported statewide since the pandemic began. A total of 8,936 deaths have been attributed to the virus, with another 374 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 45,080 new tests were administered to 12,079 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate continued to decline on Sunday, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 13.6% on all tests conducted over the last seven days. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, stands at 24.2%.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline in Indiana, dropping to 2,348 on Sunday. That is the lowest number reported in the state since Nov. 9, according to ISDH data.

Currently 24.5% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with more than 28% of beds currently available for use in the event of a surge in positive cases.

Even still, there is still work to do in curbing the spread of the virus, according to ISDH. The vast majority of Indiana counties are currently classified as having “red” level advisories, the highest advisory level the state assigns to counties based on positivity rates and newly reported cases.

In Lake County, officials are reporting 424 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents this week, with a 16.48% positivity rate on all tests. In neighboring Porter County, 428 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported, with a 16.69% positivity rate.

LaPorte County is reporting even higher numbers, with 489 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 17.85% positivity rate on all tests. Jasper County is reporting even more cases, with 524 per 100,000 residents, along with a 16.33% positivity rate.