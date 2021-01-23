Indiana Reports 3,188 New Coronavirus Cases, 50 Additional Deaths Saturday

Indiana health officials reported 3,188 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 50 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 608,519 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Friday brought the death toll to 9,317, with another 376 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 49,092 new tests were administered to 11,875 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours, according to the state's latest data.

Indiana's positivity rate continues to decline, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 10.1% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, remains at 18.6%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 2,134 statewide as of Friday night.

Currently, 22.1% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 26.8% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 9.3% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 74.7% available.