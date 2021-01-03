Indiana Reports 3,002 New Cases of Coronavirus, 56 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting just over 3,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday along with 56 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 3,002 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 526,071 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 56 deaths recorded Sunday bring the state to 8,111 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 364 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 23,505 tests have been administered statewide to 6,914 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests now stands at 14.7%, while 25.2% of individuals tested in the last week have tested positive. Both rates are slowly inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

On Sunday, hospitalizations ticked back upward, with 2,714 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 30.3% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, with 26.9% of ICU beds currently available statewide.

Several counties in northwest Indiana are still classified in the “red” category, meaning that their positivity rates and new case rates are currently rising at a level concerning to state health officials. In Porter County, 450 new cases are being reported for every 100,000 residents, and the county has reported a 15.36% positivity rate in the last seven days.

In neighboring LaPorte County, 473 new cases per 100,000 residents have been recorded in the last seven days, with a 15.78% positivity rate.

The positivity rate in the last seven days is even higher in Jasper County, standing at 16.11% in the last week. A total of 393 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in that time.