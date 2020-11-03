Indiana Reports 2,951 New Coronavirus Cases, 50 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,951 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 50 additional deaths related to the virus as the state's positivity rate continued to climb.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 188,066 during the pandemic, with 4,199 deaths attributed to the virus and another 240 probable deaths.

A total of 25,114 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 11,084 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.4% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 16.2% - a jump from the 15.9% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates rose on Tuesday to 1,867, an increase from 1,759 reported Monday. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.