Indiana Reports 2,942 New Coronavirus Cases, 62 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 2,942 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 62 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 598,313 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Wednesday brought the death toll to 9,154, with another 375 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 46,636 new tests were administered to 8,684 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate continues to decline, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 11.2% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, stands at 20.4%.

Hospitalizations also continue to slowly decline, according to ISDH, with the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 sitting at 2,302 statewide as of Tuesday night.

Currently 24.2% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 27% of ICU beds currently available.