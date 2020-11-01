Indiana Reports 2,787 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Additional Deaths

Indiana’s positivity rates continued to rise Sunday as the state reported 2,787 new cases of coronavirus and 28 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 182,108 since the pandemic began. Sunday’s additional fatalities bring Indiana to 4,124 deaths related to COVID-19, with another 240 deaths classified as “probable” coronavirus fatalities.

State health officials say that 30,560 new tests were administered over the last 24 hours, with 11,433 Indiana residents tested for the virus. Those testing totals were not enough to prevent another increase in positivity rates, as 8.1% of tests performed in the last seven days have come back positive. When the number is calculated for unique individuals, the positivity rate has risen once again, now checking in at 15.6% over the last week.

In all, more than 1.7 million Indiana residents have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began, with more than 2.94 million tests performed.

Hospitalizations, which hit a six-month high on Saturday, decreased very slightly on Sunday, with 1,732 patients current hospitalized due to the virus. There is some good news for Indiana residents, as 30.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available in the event of a surge in cases.