Indiana Reports 2,756 New Coronavirus Cases, 126 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 2,756 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 126 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 595,436 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Tuesday brought the death toll to 9,092, with another 374 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 36,022 new tests were administered to 8,966 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate continued to decline on Tuesday, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 11.9% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, stands at 21.5%.

Hospitalizations leveled off after increasing for the first time in 11 days, according to ISDH, with the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 sitting at 2,332 statewide as of Monday night.

Currently 24.4% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 29.8% of ICU beds currently available.