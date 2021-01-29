Indiana Reports 2,647 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths Friday

Indiana health officials reported 2,647 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 46 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 622,625 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Friday brought the death toll to 9,549, with another 376 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 44,784 new tests were administered to 10,282 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours, according to the state's latest data.

Indiana's positivity rate continues to drop, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 8.7% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, sits at 17.3%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 1,725 statewide as of Thursday night.

Currently, 18.4% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 31.4% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 7.8% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.1% available.