Indiana Reports 2,587 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,587 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 33 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 169,112 during the pandemic, with 3,991 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 29,620 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 10,980 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7.1% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 13.5%.

Hospitalization rates rose slightly on Wednesday, increasing to 1,679 after hitting a six-month high of 1,685 on Saturday. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.