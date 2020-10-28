Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 2,587 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Wednesday

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 7.1% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 13.5%

A health worker dressed in personal protective equipment conducts a test.
Getty

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,587 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 33 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 169,112 during the pandemic, with 3,991 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 29,620 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 10,980 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7.1% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 13.5%.

News

coronavirus illinois 30 seconds ago

Illinois Reports 6,110 New Coronavirus Cases and 51 Deaths as Positivity Rate Continues to Climb

10 mins ago

6 Items on White Sox Offseason To-Do List Now That World Series Is Over

Hospitalization rates rose slightly on Wednesday, increasing to 1,679 after hitting a six-month high of 1,685 on Saturday. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us