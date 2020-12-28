Indiana Reports 2,494 New Cases of Coronavirus, 43 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 2,984 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 43 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 496,306 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 7,539 total deaths. An additional 347 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 17,617 new tests performed on 5,570 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,553,545 tests to 2,605,669 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate on COVID-19 tests has remained steady Monday, sitting at 11.5% on all tests conducted and to 23.5% on unique individuals tested.

Hospitalizations ticked upward Monday to 2,966 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 29.6% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 13% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.

In Pulaski County, located in northwest Indiana, officials are reporting 801 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, along with an 15.97% positivity rate.The county was flagged for a "large number of weekly cases being attributable to congregate settings."

In Dubois County, located in southern Indiana, 1,396 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported over the last week, with an 18.01% positivity rate during that time.