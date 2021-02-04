Indiana Reports 2,403 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 2,403 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 37 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 633,690 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 11,231 have died, with 406 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities. State officials noted that Thursday's total deaths includes 1,507 historical deaths found through an audit of 2020 and 2021 coronavirus death records, as well as test results.

In the last 24 hours, 54,570 tests have been administered to 9,817 individuals, ISDH says. The state has conducted 7,150,804 tests performed on 2,983,026 people since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 7.5% on Thursday, which was down from 7.7% on Wednesday The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 15.7%, also down from the day before, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined slightly on Thursday with 1,541 patients hospitalized statewide as of Wednesday night.

Currently, 15.2% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 30.4% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 6.3% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.8% available.

Indiana officials noted that as of Thursday, 637,906 residents have received a first dose of the COVId-19 vaccine and 178,560 are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Currently, Indiana residents ages 65 and older, along with health care workers, long term care residents and first responder are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, click here. If unable to access the internet, call 211.