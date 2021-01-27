Indiana Reports 2,260 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana health officials reported 2,260 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 40 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 617,176 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Wednesday brought the death toll to 9,470, with another 375 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 43,112 new tests were administered to 8,137 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours, according to the state's latest data.

Indiana's positivity rate continues to drop, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 9.1% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, sits at 17.5%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 1,902 statewide as of Tuesday night.

Currently, 19.8% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 30.6% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 8.6% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 75.6% available.