Indiana Reports 2,210 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths Monday

Indiana health officials reported 2,210 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 12 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 613,228 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Monday brought the death toll to 9,352, with another 376 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 23,166 new tests were administered to 7,973 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours, according to the state's latest data.

Indiana's positivity rate dropped below 10% on Sunday, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 9.6% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, remains at 18%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 2,045 statewide as of Sunday night.

Currently, 21.3% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 31.2% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 9.2% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 75% available.