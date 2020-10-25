Indiana Reports 2,175 New Cases of Coronavirus, 12 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,175 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 12 additional deaths as the state continues to see an influx of new COVID-19 cases.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 162,607 during the pandemic, with 3,894 deaths attributed to the virus.

Nearly 30,000 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 11,348 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests kept the state’s seven-day positivity rate at 6.9% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested now stands at 13.1%.

Hospitalization rates dipped slightly on Sunday, dropping to 1,666 after hitting a six-month high on Saturday. Even still, hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1 to 1,666 on Sunday.

Indiana’s health department grades each county for its rate of coronavirus spread by using a numerical system, with a score of 3 indicating that trends are moving in an alarming direction. Four counties in the state are currently at that level, with Vermillion County in western Indiana, Posey County in the southwest and Dearborn and Ohio counties in the southeast hitting that mark due to elevated case counts and positivity rates.

Numerous other counties, including Elkhart County and Kosciusko County, are at a 2.5 score.