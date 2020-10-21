Indiana Reports 1,766 New Coronavirus Cases As Positivity Rate Rises Again

Indiana’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to climb as state health officials on Tuesday reported 1,766 new cases and 15 additional deaths related to the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests ticked upward from 6.7% to 6.9% on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The positivity rate for individuals who took tests and received positive results in the last week also increased, from 12.4% on Tuesday to 12.7% on Wednesday.

In all, 152,396 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began, along with 3,790 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,385 individuals have been tested for the virus, with 23,518 total samples returned to state labs during that time. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,581,109 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers also continued their rise, with 1,484 patients hospitalized statewide due to the virus as of Wednesday. That number is the highest the state has seen since early May.

The state says that 18.8% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 4.8% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients.