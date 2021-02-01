Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,733 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,733 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 628,391 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 9,613 have died, with 376 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

News

illinois snow 2 hours ago

Chicago-Area Residents Make Epic Snow Creations After Weekend Winter Storm

2 hours ago

Bears Add Former Colts, Panthers Safety Mike Adams to Coaching Staff

In the last 24 hours, 25,288 tests have been administered to 6,799 individuals, bringing the state to more than 7 million tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 8.3% on Monday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 16.7%, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus have continued to drop in the state, with 1,594 patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday night.

Currently, 17.4% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 34.3% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 7.2% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.3% available.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us