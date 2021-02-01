Indiana Reports 1,733 New Coronavirus Cases, 16 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in the state of Indiana reported 1,733 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, 628,391 residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began last year.

Of those residents, a total of 9,613 have died, with 376 additional deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 25,288 tests have been administered to 6,799 individuals, bringing the state to more than 7 million tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests has continued to drop, falling to 8.3% on Monday. The state’s positivity rate on individuals tested for the virus is at 16.7%, according to ISDH data.

Hospitalizations related to the virus have continued to drop in the state, with 1,594 patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday night.

Currently, 17.4% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 34.3% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 7.2% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 77.3% available.