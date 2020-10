Indiana Reports 1,551 New Coronavirus Cases As Positivity Rate Rises Again

Indiana’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to climb as state health officials on Tuesday reported 1,551 new cases and 48 additional deaths related to the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests ticked upward from 6.5% to 6.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The positivity rate for individuals who took tests and received positive results in the last week also increased, from 11.8% on Monday to 12.4% on Monday.

In all, 150,664 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began, along with 3,775 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 8,189 individuals have been tested for the virus, with 17,654 total samples returned to state labs during that time. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,572,350 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Indiana saw the highest single-day increase in cases the state has seen during the pandemic, with more than 2,500 new cases reported Saturday alone, according to ISDH data.

The state’s hospitalization numbers also continued their rise, with 1,425 patients hospitalized statewide due to the virus as of Monday. That number is the highest the state has seen since early May.

The state says that 18.4% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 5% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients.