Indiana Reports 1,452 New Coronavirus Cases, 52 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,452 new cases of coronavirus, along with 52 additional deaths on Wednesday and more than 35,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 643,305 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. The new deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,578, with another 423 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 38,452 tests were administered to 6,749 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 6.2% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 14.3% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Tuesday night, 1,273 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 35.5% of ICU beds were available and 78.5% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 736,504 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 258,213 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 17,604 first doses and 18,070 second doses on Tuesday for one-day total of 35,674 doses.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.