Indiana Reports 1,275 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,275 new cases of coronavirus and 33 additional deaths on Saturday, with more than 40,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 647,657 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,722, with another 427 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 46,562 tests were administered to 7,619 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,516,729 tests have been conducted on 3,043,854 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 5.7% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 13.5% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Friday night, 1,079 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 38.2% of ICU beds were available and 79.5% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Saturday that 799,639 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 320,575 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 20,409 first doses and 19,834 second doses on Friday for one-day total of 40,243 doses.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.