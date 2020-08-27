Indiana Reports 1,164 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported 1,164 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Thursday's new cases push the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 90,504 since the pandemic began.

A total of 12,339 new individuals were tested for the virus, with more than 19,000 total test results returned to state labs over the last 24 hours. That keeps the state's rolling positivity rate over the last seven days at 6.6%.

Indiana, which crossed the 3,000 deaths plateau on Saturday, is now up to 3,047 fatalities attributed to the virus.

According to health department data, 35.8% of the state’s ICU beds remain available for potential use, with 83.4% of ventilators currently available statewide.