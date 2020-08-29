Indiana Reports 1,140 New Cases of Coronavirus, 8 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 1,140 new cases of coronavirus statewide, along with eight additional deaths Saturday.

According to newly updated counts from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 12,033 individuals have been tested in the state over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of residents tested for the virus to 1,055,793.

In all, 92,434 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. Saturday’s eight additional deaths bring the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,066, with another 219 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

As of Saturday, 880 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Approximately 11.9% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use by COVID-19 patients.