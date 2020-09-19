Indiana Reports 1,104 New Cases of Coronavirus, 9 Additional Deaths Saturday

The state of Indiana has reported an additional 1,104 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with nine deaths attributed to the virus.

According to health officials, a total of 30,708 new tests were administered in the last day, with 11,705 individuals being tested in that time.

In the last seven days, the state has reported a positivity rate of 6.7% on individual tests, with a 4.2% positivity rate on all tests performed during that time, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Those numbers come as many areas of the state are starting to see some declines in the numbers of new cases and positivity rates, with only two counties in the state measuring rates that are being flagged by health officials. Those counties are Delaware and Monroe counties, according to health officials.

The new numbers come after a record number of new cases in Indiana Friday, with nearly 1,500 new cases of the virus reported, according to health officials.